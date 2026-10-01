Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Hiked From October 1, Domestic Rates Unchanged

The price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders has increased from October 1, with the hike varying across cities. The increase comes as India enters the festive season. In Delhi, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has risen by Rs 62.50 to Rs 2,810. The cylinder was priced at Rs 2,747.50 in September, according to rates attributed to IndianOil.

The increase is higher in some other cities. In Mumbai, the price has gone up by Rs 63 from Rs 2,701 to Rs 2,764. In Chennai, it has increased by Rs 66.50 from Rs 2,916.50 to Rs 2,983.

In Patna, the 19-kg commercial cylinder has become Rs 71.50 more expensive, rising from Rs 3,029 to Rs 3,100.50. This is the highest increase among the cities cited in the report. In Lucknow, the price has risen by Rs 62.50 to Rs 2,932.50.

Prices have also increased in other parts of the country. The report said the commercial cylinder now costs Rs 3,450 in Leh, up from Rs 3,385.50, while the price in Tawang has risen to Rs 3,073.50. In Ahmedabad, the new price is Rs 2,831.50 and in Kanyakumari it is Rs 3,046.

Domestic LPG prices unchanged

There has been no change in the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in the cities cited. The domestic cylinder remains at Rs 942 in Delhi, Rs 941.50 in Mumbai and Rs 957.50 in Chennai. In Lucknow, the price remains Rs 979.50, while it is Rs 1,031.50 in Patna.

IndianOil's LPG price page had listed the September 1 prices for 19-kg cylinders at Rs 2,747.50 in Delhi, Rs 2,884 in Kolkata, Rs 2,701 in Mumbai and Rs 2,916.50 in Chennai.

LPG pricing is influenced by international LPG benchmarks and currency movements. Petroleum Planning & Analysis Cell (PPAC), under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, maintains data on petroleum prices and LPG in India.

The latest change affects commercial users such as restaurants, hotels and other businesses that use 19-kg LPG cylinders. Domestic consumers using 14.2-kg cylinders are not affected by this particular price revision.