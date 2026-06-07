Domestic LPG Cylinder Prices Up By Rs 29: Check Cost In Your City

A second increase in domestic LPG in three months, this time by Rs 29 per cylinder, came on Sunday as the ongoing Middle East war continues to impact global energy costs.

Here is the city-wise cost of a cylinder of domestic cooking gas LPG:

Delhi: Rs 942, as compared to Rs 913 earlier

Mumbai: Rs 941.40, as compared to Rs 912.50 earlier

Kolkata: Rs 968, as compared to Rs 939 earlier

Chennai: Rs 957.50, as compared to Rs 928.50 earlier

Patna: Rs 1031.50, as compared to Rs 1002.50 earlier

Hyderabad: Rs 996, as compared to Rs 967 earlier

Lucknow: Rs 980, as compared to Rs 951 earlier

Jaipur: Rs 945.50, as compared to Rs 916.50 earlier

Bengaluru: Rs 944.50, as compared to Rs 915.50 earlier

The price of cylinders was hiked by Rs 60 on March 7 to partly offset losses being made by state-run oil marketing companies.

Per a Petroleum Ministry release, the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) allows the Indian household to buy cooking gas at much cheaper rates than any neighbouring country, and far below that in advanced economies such as the United States, Australia and Canada. The cost to supply a 14.2-kilogram cylinder has risen to around Rs 1,600-1,700. "Through the disruption India was among the few to keep its energy cargoes moving through the Strait of Hormuz, with no shortage of any petroleum product. The marketing companies absorbed an estimated amount rising towards Rs 60,000 crore on domestic LPG in the last full year, up from Rs 41,338 crore the year before; the Union Cabinet approved Rs 30,000 crore in compensation; and the subsidy reaches more than 10.35 crore Ujjwala connections directly," the release stated.

Petrol and diesel prices have been raised by a cumulative Rs 7.50 per litre since mid-May, while compressed natural gas (CNG) rates have increased by about Rs 6 per kilogram.

The government has so far avoided a full pass-through of higher international energy prices to consumers, absorbing part of the increase through state-owned fuel retailers as global crude oil and fuel markets remain volatile.