Relief For Migrants, Centre Doubles Allocation Of 5 Kg Cylinders To States

As the war in Iran squeezes the supply of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG), the Centre has decided to double the daily allocation of 5 kg cylinders to states and Union Territories to provide relief to migrant labourers.

The 5kg Free Trade LPG cylinder, also known as Chhotu, was launched with a focus on migrant workers in urban and semi-urban areas. Regular domestic gas connections require consumers to submit proof of address. This becomes cumbersome for migrant labourers, who are then forced to turn to black marketeers and buy cooking gas at steep prices. Chhotu was launched to cater to this section of the population. This 5 kg cylinder can be easily bought by just showing an identity proof. There are buyback plans, too.

This enhanced allocation to states will be calculated based on the average daily supply of cylinders provided to migrant labourers during March 2-3 this year. It will be over and above the existing ceiling of 20 per cent prescribed earlier in a communication dated March 21.

According to the Centre's letter to the states and Union Territories, the additional 5 kg cylinders allocated to state governments are to be used exclusively for supplying migrant labourers. The supply will be facilitated with the help of Oil Marketing Companies. The move aims to ensure adequate cooking fuel is available to migrant workers and other vulnerable sections of society.