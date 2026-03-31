"Cylinder <i>Nahi Mil Rahe</i>": Dipika Kakar's Sister-in-Law Shuts Mumbai Restaurant For 15 Days

Saba Ibrahim, actor Shoaib Ibrahim's sister and actress Dipika Kakkar's sister-in-law, recently announced that her Mumbai restaurant, Khushamadeed, would be temporarily shut for 15-20 days. Other than the LPG shortage, another reason was also cited.

What's Happening

In her latest vlog, Saba Ibrahim and her husband, Khalid Niyaz, explained the reason behind closing the doors of their restaurant.

They said, "This is very sad news for us and for all of you. We have to close our restaurant. Why are we closing it? First of all, we are not getting enough gas cylinders-they are very limited. That's one reason."

Saba Ibrahim explained, "Aur cylinder bhi nahi mil raha hai. Hum pure time stress mein the ki cylinder nahi mil raha hai. Sabke saath ho raha hai, humare aas paas ke restaurant bhi 2-3 din se band hai. Lekin chalo koi na koi rasta niklega. (We're also facing a shortage of gas cylinders. We have been under constant stress trying to get cylinders. This is happening to everyone-nearby restaurants have also been closed for 2-3 days. But hopefully, we'll find a solution)."

They continued, "When you try something new, mistakes are bound to happen. We didn't have enough knowledge at the time, and the people working on our interior were also new. They gave the restaurant a great look and did the panelling work, but gaps in between allowed rats to enter. When we saw this problem, we realised we couldn't operate like this because it would be risky. That's why we've decided to completely close the restaurant for 15 days, which is a very big decision."

"In short, we have to keep our restaurant, Khushamadeed, closed for 15-20 days. When you visit next, you might not see the same look, but we'll try our best to make it as similar as possible," she concluded.

About Saba Ibrahim

For the unversed, Saba Ibrahim is an immensely popular YouTuber whose videos garner a million views.

She started grabbing even more eyeballs after marrying Khalid Niyaz in Mumbai on November 6, 2022. Her vlogs are a window to her everyday life, special moments spent with family, and her travel experiences at large.