Dipika Kakar Breaks Down During MRI Scan, Shoaib Ibrahim Shares Health Update: <i>"Chote-Chote Dots Nikle Hain"</i>

Dipika Kakar has spoken about the emotional strain she faced during a recent medical check-up. The actor shared the update through a new vlog posted on her husband Shoaib Ibrahim's YouTube channel. In the video, Dipika and Shoaib told viewers that they had returned after completing her scheduled monthly MRI scan, which doctors have advised must be monitored regularly.

Dipika said the scan continues to be an emotionally overwhelming experience for her, even though it has now become a routine part of her recovery process. Shoaib said this was the first time Dipika was able to complete the scan in a single attempt.

Details

Dipika said, "Ghabra rahi thi main... Main royi bhi; machine mein jaane se pehle bhi royi, aur machine mein bhi royi. Kabhi kabhi rona bohot help karta hai kyunki aapki anxiety nikal jaati hai. Mere liye toh bohot help karta hai."

(I was anxious. I cried before entering the machine and also while inside it. Sometimes crying really helps because it releases the anxiety. For me, it helps a lot.)

The couple also shared that their work commitments over the past week kept them occupied, leaving them with limited time to spend with their son, Ruhaan. Adding a lighter moment, Shoaib gifted Dipika a pair of sunglasses to mark the successful completion of the scan.

Later in the vlog, Shoaib shared that the MRI results had come in. Both he and Dipika spoke in detail about the findings. Shoaib said, "MRI mein do chote-chote dots nikle hain." (Two small dots have appeared in the MRI.)

Dipika said the two spots seen in the scan are very small. She added that the doctor does not believe taking action at this stage would be sensible. However, she will need to undergo another scan after a month so the doctors can monitor the situation closely. "Close scans karne hain, taaki agar dobara aata hai toh immediately treat kiya ja sake," she said. (We need to continue close scans so that if it appears again, it can be treated immediately.)

Shoaib also said that Dipika will begin immunotherapy treatment starting this week.

Dipika Kakar recently underwent another surgery after a 1.3 cm cyst reappeared near her liver. The recurrence has come as an emotional setback for the actor, who has been undergoing treatment for liver cancer. Dipika had first spoken about her diagnosis last year, when doctors discovered a tennis-ball-sized cancerous cyst near her liver. She underwent a major surgery in which 22 per cent of her liver was removed along with the cyst.