4 Of Family Critically Injured After Gas Cylinder Blast In Bengal: Cops

The injured were rescued and admitted to Medinipur Medical College and Hospital. (Representational)

Four members of a family were seriously injured in an explosion of an LPG cylinder in West Bengal's Jhargram district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place when food was being cooked in injured persons' house in Harina village in Lalgarh police station area, a police officer said.

The injured, identified as Khandubala Goswami (70), Sulekha Goswami (45), Seema Goswami (32) and Papan Goswami (22), were rescued and admitted to Medinipur Medical College and Hospital, where their condition is stated to be serious, he said, adding senior officials visited the spot.

