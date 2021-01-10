Six Injured After Fire Breaks Out At Shop In Maharashtra's Thane

The incident took place due to an LPG cylinder blast, officials said. (Representational)

Two firefighters were injured in Maharashtra's Thane while extinguishing a fire at a shop in Ram Nagar area on Saturday, said Thane Municipal Corporation.

Four residents were also injured. They all have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, officials said.

The incident took place due to a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinder blast, the Municipal Corporation added.

The fire broke out at Mard Maratha shop at Road No 28, near a bus stop in Wagle Estate around 11 pm on Saturday.

Two fire engines and rescue vehicles were rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire. The fire is under control now, an official said.