'Won't Tie Rakhi...': Woman's Note For Brother Before Dying By Suicide

In a heartbreaking incident, a 24-year-old woman died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district, leaving behind a letter addressed to her brother. The note contained a devastating line: "Be careful, little brother. This time, I may not be able to tie Rakhi on you".

Srividya - a college lecturer - died by suicide just six months after her wedding to Rambabu, a village surveyor. In the note, she pointed to the harassment that began merely a month into their marriage.

The note detailed a pattern of brutal domestic abuse. Srividya wrote that Rambabu would return home drunk, subject her to physical violence, and verbally abuse her. She described how he would mock her, call her "useless" in front of another woman, and inflict severe physical pain by slamming her head against the bed and punching her in the back.

The relentless torture and harassment reportedly became unbearable for Srividya, leading her to take the drastic step.

The local authorities have been notified and an investigation into the circumstances of Srividya's death is underway.