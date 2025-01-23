Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Andhra College Student Walks Out Of Classroom, Jumps Off 3rd Floor

The shocking incident was captured on a surveillance camera.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Andhra College Student Walks Out Of Classroom, Jumps Off 3rd Floor
The reason for the suicide is not known yet.

A first-year student in a college in Andhra Pradesh died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of the building. The shocking incident was captured on a surveillance camera.

The student at Narayana College walked out of the classroom at 10:15 am, stood on the ledge and jumped off the third floor.

A video from the classroom showed the boy leaving the room when the class was ongoing. He walked towards the ledge and died by suicide. His classmates walk out of the room to see what happened.

The reason for the suicide is not known yet and the matter is under investigation.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Andhra College Suicide, Andhra Pradesh
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.