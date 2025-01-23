Andhra College Student Walks Out Of Classroom, Jumps Off 3rd Floor

A first-year student in a college in Andhra Pradesh died by suicide after jumping from the third floor of the building. The shocking incident was captured on a surveillance camera.

The student at Narayana College walked out of the classroom at 10:15 am, stood on the ledge and jumped off the third floor.

A video from the classroom showed the boy leaving the room when the class was ongoing. He walked towards the ledge and died by suicide. His classmates walk out of the room to see what happened.

The reason for the suicide is not known yet and the matter is under investigation.