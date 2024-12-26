Advertisement
Andhra Couple Dies By Suicide After Son Decides To Marry Transgender Person

Sunil was adamant about marrying a transgender person he was in a relationship with. Earlier, he had tried to die by suicide, police said.

Read Time: 1 min
Andhra Couple Dies By Suicide After Son Decides To Marry Transgender Person
Police identified the victims as Subba Rayudu (45) and Saraswati (38)

A middle-aged couple in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district died by suicide after their 24-year-old son decided to marry a transgender person.

Subdivisional police officer P Srinivas Reddy said Subba Rayudu (45) and Saraswati (38) had repeated arguments with their son Sunil over his association with the local transgender community for about three years now, according to news agency PTI.

Sunil was adamant about marrying a transgender person he was in a relationship with. Earlier, he had tried to die by suicide, police said.

The investigation has also revealed that Sunil had borrowed a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh from the transgenders and they wanted it back. They recently created nuisance near the family's home and insulted them publicly. This added to the couple's distress and they died by suicide police said. The cops said they are probing the matter.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

