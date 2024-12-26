Andhra Couple Dies By Suicide After Son Decides To Marry Transgender Person

A middle-aged couple in Andhra Pradesh's Nandyal district died by suicide after their 24-year-old son decided to marry a transgender person.

Subdivisional police officer P Srinivas Reddy said Subba Rayudu (45) and Saraswati (38) had repeated arguments with their son Sunil over his association with the local transgender community for about three years now, according to news agency PTI.

Sunil was adamant about marrying a transgender person he was in a relationship with. Earlier, he had tried to die by suicide, police said.

The investigation has also revealed that Sunil had borrowed a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh from the transgenders and they wanted it back. They recently created nuisance near the family's home and insulted them publicly. This added to the couple's distress and they died by suicide police said. The cops said they are probing the matter.