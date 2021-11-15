4 Of Family Suffer Burns After Leaking LPG Cylinder Catches Fire In Delhi

All four people received burn injuries and were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. (Representational)

Four members of a family, including two children, sustained burn injuries after a gas cylinder caught fire at their house in Delhi's Nangloi area this morning, officials said.

Daron, 40, was preparing tea in the morning when gas leakage from an LPG cylinder triggered a fire, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said.

Daron, his wife Reena, 35, their daughter, age 15, and their son, 13, were in the same room when the fire broke out, Mr Singh said.

According to the police, Daron sustained 70 to 80 per cent burn injuries while his wife suffered 40 to 50 per cent burn injuries. Their daughter suffered 20 per cent burns and their son 18 per cent burn injuries.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the fire at 7.26 am and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, said DFS Director Atul Garg.

"The fire was in an LPG cylinder and some domestic articles. Four people received burn injuries and they were rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital," he said.

The blaze was later doused and a cooling process was undertaken, the Fire Department said.