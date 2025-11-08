1 Dead, Child Injured In Massive Slum Fire In Delhi

One person died after a massive fire broke out in a slum area near Rithala Metro Station in the national capital on Friday night, officials said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), firefighting and cooling operations were carried out through the night to control the blaze. One body was recovered from the site, while another injured person, a child, was rushed to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment.

"One body has been recovered by the firefighters from the fire that broke out in the slums near Rithala Metro Station. One injured is undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital. More details awaited," the Delhi Fire Service said in an official statement.

The incident took place in Bengali Basti, located between Rithala Metro Station and the Delhi Jal Board premises. Fire officials said the blaze was of "Medium category" due to its intensity.

Delhi Fire Service officer SK Dua told ANI that a total of 29 fire tenders were pressed into service to control the flames. After hours of dousing operation, the blaze was brought under control.

"We received information that a fire broke out in the huts of Bengali Basti, located between Rithala Metro Station and the Delhi Jal Board. Fire tenders were sent to the spot, and the fire was declared to be of Medium category considering its intensity," Dua told ANI.

"A total of 29 fire tenders are on the spot, and the fire is now under control. A kid was reportedly injured, and he has been sent to the hospital via ambulance. There is no information about any further casualties," he added.

Authorities are currently assessing the damage caused by the fire. The cause of the incident is yet to be determined, and further details are awaited.

