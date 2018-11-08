Two Children Die After Shanty Catches Fire In Central Delhi

The police suspect that the fire started from an LPG cylinder and spread to the shanty.

Delhi | | Updated: November 08, 2018 16:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Two Children Die After Shanty Catches Fire In Central Delhi

A call about was received at 2:18am today and two fire tenders were rushed to spot. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

Two children died and two others of the same family sustained severe injuries after their shanty near central Delhi's Desh Bandhu Gupta Road caught fire while they were sleeping, the police said today.

A call about the blaze was received at 2:18am today and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

The deceased were identified as Ganesh, 10, and Swati, 4, the official added.

The injured, Suman, with 55 per cent burns, and five-year-old Munna, with 70 per cent burns, are undergoing treatment at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, he said.

The police suspect that the fire started from an LPG cylinder and spread to the shanty.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Slum area fireDelhi fireLPG cylinder

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveGovardhan PujaPollution Level in DelhiKarnataka By-election ResultsUS ElectionsTamil NewsLive TVLive Cricket ScoreBenefits Of JaljeeraPNR StatusTrain StatusEntertainment NewsDelhi Air PollutionBenefits Of Coriander Seeds Air India Strike

................................ Advertisement ................................