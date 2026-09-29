Man Says Indians Should Travel Abroad Atleast One In Their Life, Here's Why

Travelling to a dreamy country is on almost everyone's bucket list. The destinations may change, but most of us want to go abroad at least once in our lives. Be it the stunning beaches of Bali, the majestic Alps of Switzerland, or the rich culture of Mexico, there is no shortage of destinations if you want to pack your bags for an international trip. But travelling abroad is not just about Instagram Stories or bragging rights. It also affects a person's mindset. A recent social media post highlights why Indians should go abroad at least once in their lives. X user Suraj Kumar Talreja shared a post about how travelling abroad can change your perspective.



Why Indians Should Travel Abroad



Talreja said that going to another country is not about luxury travel. The experience forces people to notice things they might otherwise take for granted, such as “better-planned cities, cleaner public spaces, efficient public transport, disciplined systems and infrastructure that simply works.”



He explained that such trips make you realise that “development isn't always about having more money.” For Talreja, development means focusing on priorities, planning, execution, and accountability.



“Travel doesn't just show you the world. Sometimes, it shows you what India could be doing better,” he said.





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How Social Media Reacted



The post sparked mixed reactions. One person said that there was no need to travel abroad to find out the country's shortcomings.



Another said, “I agree with the assessment, as it will help in demanding from our elected representatives, whether at the panchayat level or the city councillor level. A lot of people don't even know what to ask from our political leaders. It helps to fill the knowledge gap.”



One account said that after travelling to 13 countries, he realised that India was cheaper, but other countries had better infrastructure. He stated that India must improve its tourism sector, with a special focus on cleanliness and hygiene.



Another commented, “I would advise the opposite - stay happy by being ignorant.”