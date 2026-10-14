US Man Dies Without Will, Wife Wins Half Of Rs 206 Crore Fortune Despite Not Being Beneficiary

A woman in the US state of Kentucky has won a legal battle over $2.33 million in investment accounts that her late husband had left to his four children. The Kentucky Court of Appeals upheld an earlier ruling that Nancy Bobo Perrine was entitled to half the value of the accounts under state law, despite not being named as a beneficiary. The court also upheld the ruling on $126,000 in gifts that her husband, William E. Perrine, made to his children and grandchildren shortly before his death.

William, known as Bill, died on February 6, 2024, without leaving a will. His four adult children challenged a lower court's decision recognising Nancy's right to a share of his personal property.

Bill and Nancy first met in Atlanta in 1952 but went their separate ways. Both later married other people and had children. After their respective spouses died, they reconnected in 2007 and eventually married in October 2015. According to court records, the couple had not discussed their finances or signed a prenuptial or postnuptial agreement, Justia Law reported.

Bill suffered a serious fall in December 2022 and required months of hospital treatment. After his death, Nancy was appointed to administer his estate.

Dispute Over $2.33 Million Investment Accounts

At the time of Bill's death, two investment accounts managed through Schwab were worth a combined $2,331,762.92. Both accounts named his children as transfer-on-death beneficiaries, meaning the funds would normally pass directly to them without going through the standard probate process.

However, Nancy argued that she was entitled to a share under Kentucky's dower law. Under the law applicable at the time of Bill's death, a surviving spouse of someone who died without a will was entitled to half of the surplus personal property.

The dispute also involved $126,000 transferred from the investment account to Bill's children and grandchildren on January 30, 2024, just a week before his death.

Court Rejects Children's Arguments

In October 2025, the Fayette Circuit Court ruled in Nancy's favour. Bill's children appealed, arguing that the investment accounts passed directly to the named beneficiaries and should not be included in the property covered by her claim.

The Kentucky Court of Appeals rejected their arguments. It noted that Bill retained control over the accounts during his lifetime and could withdraw the money, change the beneficiaries or close the accounts without their permission.

The court also upheld the lower court's finding that the children had not overcome the legal presumption that the arrangements were intended to deprive Nancy of her rightful share. As a result, Nancy's entitlement to half the value of the investment accounts, along with a share of the disputed gifts, was upheld.