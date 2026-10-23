Pregnant Teen Gang-Raped In Rajasthan, Baby Dies Soon After Delivery

A pregnant minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Rajasthan's Dausa district, with the matter coming to light after she reached a hospital with her newborn, who was later declared dead by doctors, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred in the Kolwa police station area, where the 16-year-old girl was found to be pregnant and subsequently delivered a baby who did not survive, according to the police.
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Dausa Superintendent of Police Kundan Kanwaria stated that, given the severity of the case, a statement from the minor was recorded and a case has been registered. A Deputy Superintendent of Police has been assigned to investigate further.
The minor has undergone a medical examination and is currently stable and admitted to a hospital.
In the initial investigation, no evidence has been found to contradict the victim's statement. It was revealed that a male friend had taken her from home to the hospital on a bike. A named suspect has been detained and is being questioned, the SP said.
According to the complaint lodged by the minor, she was first allegedly abducted by a group of young men, who took her to a deserted area near the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and gang-raped her. The victim went into labour and delivered the baby at the spot.
Afterwards, she reached a hospital, where the newborn was declared dead, prompting the hospital administration to notify the local police about the case.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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