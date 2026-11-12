Indian Woman Earning Rs 1 Crore In US Says She's Still Middle Class, Shares Monthly Expenses

An Indian woman living in the United States has sparked an online debate after revealing that she considers herself middle class despite earning nearly Rs 1 crore annually. She explained how taxes, mortgage payments, insurance and everyday expenses consume a large part of her monthly income, leaving her with relatively little savings. The discussion began after Nitin Malhotra, an Indian man based in the US, shared an Instagram video featuring his sister, Mahima Rathi. In the video, Mahima spoke about her monthly earnings and expenses, explaining why a seemingly high salary does not necessarily translate into a comfortable financial position in America.

Mahima revealed that she earns $8,000 (approximately Rs 7.5 lakh) every month. However, a significant portion of her income goes towards essential expenses. According to her monthly breakdown, she pays around $1,500 (approximately Rs 1.4 lakh) in taxes and spends another $2,500 (around Rs 2.34 lakh) on her home mortgage.

Food expenses account for $1,000 (approximately Rs 94,000), while medical insurance costs her $500 (around Rs 47,000). She also spends another $500 on car insurance and fuel. Her other expenses include $500 (approximately Rs 47,000) on phone, internet and household bills, $300 (around Rs 28,000) on her children and $200 (approximately Rs 19,000) on miscellaneous costs.

After accounting for these expenses, Mahima said she is left with around $1,000 (approximately Rs 94,000) every month. She also clarified that her personal expenses were not included in the calculation.

Watch the video here:

Savings in India and the US

Mahima also compared her financial situation in America with her earlier life in India. She revealed that she earned Rs 15 lakh annually while living in India but was able to save a considerable portion of her income. Her account has triggered a discussion on social media about the differences in the cost of living and purchasing power in the two countries.

While some users pointed out that the US offers better infrastructure, cleaner surroundings and access to various lifestyle facilities, others questioned whether a higher salary necessarily translates into greater financial security.

One user wrote, "Same here we got two incomes but we ain't saving anything because of lots of expenses." Another said, "You own a house and car, have clean air and water. Access to clean parks, and footpaths. Childcare, maternity benefits. Can spend on all needs and wants, can buy good brands on less prices. Being a middle class in the US is this."