Actor Imran Khan Is US Citizen. 2 Sections Invoked Asking Him To Leave India

Actor Imran Khan, who is an American citizen and carries an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card, has been told to leave the country over his participation in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest in Mumbai last week.

The notice to leave, delivered by Mumbai Police, has been issued under the provisions of Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

Section 7 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 empowers the Central Government of India to issue orders, directions, or instructions to regulate, restrict, or prohibit the entry, departure, presence, or movement of foreigners in India.

Section 29 of the Act governs the power of removal.

"The Central Government may, by general or special order, direct the removal of a foreigner from India for contravention of any of the provisions of this Act or any rule or order made thereunder or an adverse security report, and thereupon any officer of the Government shall have all reasonable powers necessary to enforce such directions," reads the section.

What Is An OCI Card?

The OCI scheme was introduced in 2005 for eligible people of Indian origin who hold foreign citizenship. An OCI card does not confer Indian citizenship. OCI cardholders are foreign nationals who enjoy certain privileges, including a lifelong, multiple entry visa to India, subject to applicable rules. They also receive specified benefits relating to education, property and certain professional activities.

The Protest Provocation?

The actor was among those gathered at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan on October 10 to protest against Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He was joined by his partner, actor Lekha Washington, and cousin Zayne Marie Khan.

The three were detained during the protest and released later.

Khan had posted a picture of himself from inside the police van with the caption, "Apparently I'm going for a drive".

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya had then sought action against the actor over his participation in the protest.

