Bipasha Basu, Sunny Kaushal And Vishal Jethwa Start Shooting For Hansal Mehta's Crime Drama

Bipasha Basu is all set to return to acting after a six-year hiatus. The actor has begun shooting for filmmaker Hansal Mehta's upcoming crime drama, which is set to premiere on Prime Video. Sunny Kaushal and Vishal Jethwa have also joined the cast.

The makers announced on Monday that production on the series has officially commenced. “With immense happiness and a heart full of gratitude, we are delighted to share that we have begun filming another beautiful cinematic journey with a story that is truly special and very close to our hearts."



“A story yet-to-be titled, but a dream already taking shape with a magnificent team! With the incredible Hansal Mehta as our Captain of the Ship, and a wonderful ensemble of talent featuring Sunny Kaushal, Bipasha Basu and Vishal Jethwa, this journey promises to be an extraordinary one. Here's to new beginnings, unforgettable collaborations and the magic of storytelling. With Mahadev's blessings, let another beautiful journey begin. Har Har Mahadev,” read the caption.

This marks Bipasha's first acting project after a long break following the birth of her daughter, Devi. She was last seen in the 2020 web series Dangerous. Her last theatrical release was the horror film Alone, which hit cinemas in 2015.

The upcoming series is set in a small town that is fast emerging as a major centre for the heroin trade. According to the official synopsis, Sunny Kaushal plays an honest police officer who finds himself caught between criminal networks and pressure from within the system as he tries to uphold his principles. The makers have not yet disclosed details about Bipasha Basu and Vishal Jethwa's roles. The show's title and release date also remain under wraps.

The yet-to-be-titled series is written by Kashyap Kapoor and Raghav Raj Kakker. The show is produced by Prabhleen Sandhu under the banner of Almighty Motion Pictures Productions.

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