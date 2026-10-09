Bipasha Basu On Viral Video Of Her Getting Angry On Paps: "You Choose To Ignore My Thank You"

Bipasha Basu has responded to a viral video that suggested she was upset with paparazzi after being spotted outside a studio in Mumbai. The actor said that questioning why photographers were present did not mean she was angry.

The video surfaced on social media after Bipasha was spotted on Thursday, October 8. She did not stop to pose for the cameras and instead asked who had called the paparazzi. Her reaction led to speculation that she was unhappy with the photographers.

A paparazzi page later shared the clip with background music that suggested the actor had lost her cool. Bipasha, however, did not agree with how the moment was presented and took to Instagram Stories to share her side of the incident.

In her response, she wrote, “Please tell me what is this background music? Someone is going to work and likes to be on time.. but just because we question your presence doesn't mean I am angry. You choose to ignore my Thank you at the end conveniently. Anyways, I have no issue with paps ever. :) Most of them are very respectful towards me always."

Bipasha has largely stayed away from acting in recent years. Her last feature film was the 2015 horror thriller Alone, which also starred her husband, Karan Singh Grover. The couple later appeared together in the MX Player crime thriller series Dangerous, which premiered in 2020.

The actor has since kept a relatively low profile on the professional front, especially after becoming a mother. Bipasha and Karan married in 2016. They welcomed their daughter in 2022.

However, Bipasha is now gearing up to return to the screen with Hansal Mehta's upcoming crime thriller series Barabanki. The actor has reportedly begun shooting for the project.

Set in 1984, the show is based on retired IPS officer Aloke Lal's book, The Barabanki Narcos: Busting India's Most Notorious Drug Cartel.