Raju Srivastava Was Hurt After Finishing Third On Laughter Challenge, Recalls Shekhar Suman

Winning a comedy show can make you a star, but sometimes audiences remember the comedian who finishes third for years. Raju Srivastava's journey on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge is a prime example. Years after the show's first season, actor and former judge Shekhar Suman believes the late comedian deserved to wear the crown

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shekhar looked back at the competition, recalled Raju's hesitation before joining the show and explained why he had expected the comedian to win. While Raju eventually finished third, Sunil Pal won, and Naveen Prabhakar secured second place.

Shekhar Suman Recalls Raju Srivastava's Hesitation Before The Show

Shekhar, who judged The Great Indian Laughter Challenge alongside Navjot Singh Sidhu, revealed that Raju had approached him for advice before participating in the inaugural season.

“When the show was announced, Raju had called me up. He came over and said, ‘Bhaiya, should I do it or not? Because the other artists are not known, but I have some reputation by now. If I don't end up winning, it'd be quite embarrassing,'” Shekhar was quoted as saying.

Raju had already appeared in several Bollywood films, including Tezaab (1988), Maine Pyaar Kiya (1989), Baazigar (1993) and Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003). He had also appeared in the television sitcom Dekh Bhai Dekh and played Dhurandhar Singh in Shaktimaan.

Despite Shekhar backing Raju, the comedian finished third. Meanwhile, Sidhu had bet on Bhagwant Mann, who was eliminated before Raju. Sunil Pal won the trophy.

Reflecting on the result, Shekhar said Raju's observational humour stood out among the contestants, even though the competition was closely fought.

“His observational humour was the best out of the lot that's come in so far. All of his work wasn't great, but whatever he did, he did very well,” said Shekhar.

He added, “Raju deserved to be the winner, but sometimes the circumstances are such that at times, another player happens to score a century. So, at that moment, Sunil Pal's style and Naveen Prabhakar's ‘Pehchan kaun?' became very popular, and they finished first and second. It was a very close contest.

“I thought when Raju came third, he'd be deeply hurt and upset, which he was. Not casting any aspersions on the winners, all of them were great. But I think Raju Srivastav was a very, very special talent,” added the actor.

Raju went on to appear in several television and reality shows, including Bigg Boss 3, Nach Baliye 6, Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. He died in 2022 following a heart attack.