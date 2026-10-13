Rahul Vaidya Trolled For Making An Intimate Remark About Wife Disha Parmar On <i>Pati Patni Aur Panga 2</i>

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's married life has come under the spotlight after a personal remark by the singer sparked criticism online. During his appearance on the reality show Pati, Patni Aur Panga, Rahul was asked to list five things Disha did before they got married but has since stopped doing.

In response, the singer made a remark that was muted but viewers interpreted his suggestive gesture as a reference to their sex life. The other guests on the show were also visibly surprised by his answer. Disha reacted by asking, “Are you mad?” while Archana Puran Singh exclaimed, “What!” Deepika Singh was also heard saying, “Allowed nahi hai TV pe bolna [You are not allowed to say that on television]."

Rahul retorted, "Logo ko bada interest hai ki meri personal life mai kya ho raha hai [People are very interested in what is happening in my personal life]" To which Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha Swami said, "Tu hi toh bata raha hai [You're the one saying it, after all]." Disha appeared visibly embarrassed by the remark and lowered her head in response. She said, "Arrey mat hi bolo kuch, galat hi bologe. [Just don't say anything. You'll only say the wrong thing.]"

The clip of the moment has since gone viral online, with several people calling Rahul's response inappropriate and questioning his decision to make such a personal reference on camera. One user wrote, "This is such Disrespect to his wife."

Another added, "This is downright cheap if he actually said so. But again, if the couple chooses to monetise their personal life, can't really say anything (jaisi jiski soch)."

Someone else commented, "This is totally about how to insult and disrespect your wife."

"Instead of beeping the word they could have atleast cut that part or reshoot it ... If he's dumb then the show makers could have atleast done better," read a comment.

A viewer said, "Will always wonder what disha saw in him."

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married in July 2021. The couple welcomed their daughter, Navya, in September 2023.

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