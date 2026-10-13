'New And Unpredictable': Sohum Shah Promises 'Multiple Surprises' In <i>Tumbbad 2</i>

There are films that build a fanbase of their own, and Tumbbad is certainly one of them. Eight years after the horror film first arrived in theatres, Sohum Shah is ready to take audiences back to its unsettling world with Tumbbad 2. While details about the sequel remain under wraps, the actor-producer has now offered a glimpse of what fans can expect from the upcoming film.

In a conversation with Variety India, Sohum was asked what audiences could expect from Tumbbad 2, beyond a bigger scale. Promising a fresh experience, he said, “Something new and unpredictable.”

He added, “When Tumbbad came out, I told people they would see something new. The same goes for Tumbbad 2. You may think you know this world, but it will surprise you. That is the one thing I can say.”

Sohum further hinted that the film will have more than one unexpected turn in store for viewers. “It is a very good surprise,” he said, adding that there would be “multiple surprises.”

The actor-producer also spoke about how much the project means to him, revealing that he has put even more of himself into the sequel than he did into the first film.

“I cannot reveal much. The only thing I can say is: surprises, surprises, surprises! You will see something new. I am very excited about this film. I have given Tumbbad 2 my blood, sweat, heart, and everything, even more than I did for Tumbbad. The story is unique. I believe people haven't seen anything like it,” he said.

Sohum also explained why it took so long for the second instalment to take shape. Rather than rush into a sequel following the love received by Tumbbad, he wanted to find a story that felt different and worth telling.

He said, “I believe writing needs time. It should simmer on a low flame. It took me a long time to crack this idea. You can find a story quite easily, but turning it into a screenplay takes a lot of time. I didn't want to make a sequel just because Tumbbad received so much love. I needed to feel like I was making a different film. I needed to be excited by the thought that I was creating something new, something different, and something unconventional. It took me five years to write Tumbbad 2, and that time was very important to me.”

Directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 is produced by Sohum Shah under Sohum Shah Films, in association with Pen Studios. Pen Marudhar will distribute the film. Alia Bhatt and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also feature in key roles. The sequel is currently eyeing a December 3, 2027, release.

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