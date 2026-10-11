Alia Bhatt Said Yes To <i>Tumbbad 2</i> In Just Two Meetings, Reveals Sohum Shah

Alia Bhatt did not need much convincing to join the world of Tumbbad 2. According to Sohum Shah, the actor was quick to understand what the sequel had to offer and agreed to come on board after just two meetings.

Sohum Shah has now opened up about how the casting came together and why he believes Bhatt was the right choice for the film. Speaking to Variety India, Sohum recalled how the team first narrated the script to Alia, who then read it before meeting them again. He said the process was surprisingly straightforward, with the actor showing interest in the story from the start.

“We narrated the script to her and she read it. She immediately said yes. She really liked the script, so it was a very easy process. She is very sincere and professional. The entire process was very smooth,” Shah told Variety India.

The actor-producer also spoke about Alia Bhatt's understanding of the business side of filmmaking, saying that the questions she raised during their first meeting showed how carefully she had considered the project. For Sohum Shah, her quick response was not just about liking the story but also about recognising what the screenplay could offer.

“She is very sharp. As good an artiste as she is, I think her business sense is equally good. When we went to meet her, she asked some very pertinent questions. I don't remember exactly what she asked, but she heard the narration, read the script within two or three days and we met again. Alia Bhatt was signed in just two meetings!” he shared.

Sohum Shah pointed out that getting an actor to commit to a project so quickly is not common. He believes Alia Bhatt's decision came from her understanding of the script rather than the names attached to the film.

“That doesn't happen very often. It's very tough. But she understood the merit of the script, what was there in it and what wasn't. So, yes, she is very sharp,” he said.

Alia Bhatt was also familiar with the original Tumbbad and liked the 2018 film. Sohum Shah said they shared the view that the film should not be seen only as a horror story, as its world and themes go beyond that genre.

While the makers have not revealed much about Alia Bhatt's role, Sohum Shah is confident that her character will have an important place in the sequel.

“Alia is in the film, but her character contributes a lot to it. It is very correct casting. When people watch the film, they will understand why it is such a good casting choice,” he concluded.

Directed by Adesh Prasad, Tumbbad 2 is produced by Sohum Shah under Sohum Shah Films in association with Pen Studios and will be distributed by Pen Marudhar. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also feature in a key role.

The sequel is expected to return to the world introduced in the original film, which completes eight years on October 12. Tumbbad 2 is currently eyeing a December 3, 2027 release.

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