Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay Ahead Of <i>Ranabaali</i> Release

Ahead of the release of Ranabaali, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and shared pictures from the meeting on Instagram. They also penned heartfelt notes dedicated to him.

Rashmika's post read, "After such a long time, I went to meet @actorvijay sir. From fangirling over him for longer than I can remember to having the opportunity to work with him to today admiring him for the Chief Minister he is, his journey is nothing short of incredible!"

On the other hand, Vijay wrote, "Had the most beautiful time with the dearest Thalapathy Vijay Sir. Even after a long day, he received us with so much love and shared such personal insights into life, work, and the world. One meeting and sir is already a favourite."

"Until next time, my love and respect, Vijay Deverakonda," the actor added.

Talking about Ranabaali, the film is set to be released in cinemas on 16 October. Mythri Movie Makers recently unveiled the trailer of the period action drama, giving audiences a closer look at Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set against the backdrop of the Madras famine of 1876-78 and follows a man's fight to protect his village from British rule.

Running for 3 minutes and 47 seconds, the trailer introduces the film's central characters, establishes its rural Rayalaseema setting and offers glimpses of the conflict that drives the story.

Vijay Deverakonda plays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a horseman and fighter from the fictional village of Singanamala. Rashmika stars as his wife, Jayamma, while Arnold Vosloo appears as Sir Theodore Hector, a British commissioner.

Also Read: Ranabaali Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Take On British Empire In Period Action Drama