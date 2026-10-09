<i>Ranabaali</i> Trailer: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Take On British Empire In Period Action Drama

Mythri Movie Makers unveiled the trailer of Ranabaali on Thursday, giving audiences a closer look at Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming period action drama. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film is set against the backdrop of the Madras famine of 1876-78 and follows a man's fight to protect his village from British rule.

Running for 3 minutes and 47 seconds, the trailer introduces the film's central characters, establishes its rural Rayalaseema setting and offers glimpses of the conflict that drives the story.

The trailer begins with the birth of the protagonist outside a mystical cave in the hills of Rayalaseema. A sage-like figure names the child Ranabaali, setting the stage for the story of a man whose life becomes closely connected to his village and its people.

Vijay Deverakonda plays Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, a horseman and fighter from the fictional village of Singanamala. The trailer shows the community following its traditions and maintaining a strong connection with its land and animals. Ranabaali is introduced as someone who stands up to British forces when they attempt to enter his village.

The initial portions also feature his relationship with Jayamma, played by Rashmika Mandanna. Their courtship and marriage are shown against the backdrop of rural Rayalaseema, offering a glimpse of their life before the conflict intensifies.

Ranabaali Trailer Shows The Horrors Of The Madras Famine

The trailer takes a darker turn as it introduces the Madras famine of 1876-78. Images of starvation, death and suffering depict the hardships faced by the local population, while scenes featuring British officials show the contrast between the lives of those in power and the people affected by the crisis.

Arnold Vosloo appears as Sir Theodore Hector, a British commissioner based on the historical figure Sir Richard Temple. His brief appearances establish the colonial administration as a central force in the film's conflict.

As the situation worsens, Ranabaali takes up arms against the British to protect his village. His fight is presented as a struggle to defend his people and their land rather than a battle driven by a larger national movement.

Rashmika's Jayamma also has a role in the resistance. The trailer shows her standing alongside Ranabaali while pregnant, with sequences depicting her involvement in efforts to save villagers and confront British forces.

The footage builds towards a large-scale confrontation between the people of Singanamala and the British Empire, giving audiences a glimpse of the action that forms a key part of the film.

What We Know About Ranabaali

Ranabaali is directed by Rahul Sankrityan, known for Taxiwaala and Shyam Singha Roy. The upcoming film marks another collaboration between the director and Vijay Deverakonda, following the actor's earlier work with the filmmaker.

Sankrityan has said that the screenplay went through 24 drafts over three years. The film draws on research into the Madras famine, including British gazettes preserved in the Ballari Collectorate archival room, local folklore and the burra katha storytelling tradition of Rayalaseema.

The film features Vijay Deverakonda as Singanamala Bobbili Ranabaali, Rashmika Mandanna as Jayamma and Arnold Vosloo as Sir Theodore Hector. Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar have produced the project under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, with T-Series presenting it.

Ranabaali is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 16, 2026, a day after the release of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2.