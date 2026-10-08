Not Only Shah Rukh Khan, Nana Patekar Was Another 'Gentleman' In <i>Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman</i>, Juhi Chawla Remembers Him

Nana Patekar's Jai to Shah Rukh Khan's Raju was a testimony of bygone time and the innocence of 90s. In Aziz Mirza's, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Nana Patekar played a street performer, a sutradhar who commented on life of then Bombay. Jai chronicled how Raju ultimately became a gentleman.

Before Shah Rukh Khan's famous 'palat' scene in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, it was Jai who predicted Raju AKA Shah Rukh Khan would turn back and reunite with his ladylove, Juhi Chawla, AKA Renu.

Remembering the shoot days, Juhi Chawla wrote, "Very sad to hear about Nana Patekar ji. From filming together in Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Gang, to visiting his home in Dadar for Ganpati, many little memories came back today.

"Rooted and original, he portrayed every character with so much colour, depth and authenticity. He will truly be missed for his iconic presence on the Indian screens."

Nana Patekar Death

Nana Patekar died at the age of 75 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Goa home. He was declared dead at 5:20 am.

Patekar was found unconscious at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, and was rushed to Manipal Hospital where doctors tried to revive him for almost 45 minutes before declaring him dead.

The filmmaker was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation, popularly known as CPR, an emergency procedure that is performed when someone's heartbeat or breathing stops.

"Despite 45 minutes of continuous CPR, he could not be revived," Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital told news agency ANI. "A medico-legal case (MLC) has been registered, and a post-mortem will be conducted."

Nana Patekar's last rites will be performed at his home in Donje village, Pune, this evening.