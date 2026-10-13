Hema Malini, 77, Is Back On Stage With Her Most Popular Ballet Durga On First Day Of <i>Navratri</i>

Keeping up with her Navratri tradition, Hema Malini, 77, mesmerised the audience with her most popular ballet, Durga, at the Classic Convention Centre for the Agarwal Samaj, Telangana's "Agra Dandiya Navratri celebrations", on October 11. Sharing pictures from the night, Hema Malini wrote, "Performed last evening at the Classic Convention Centre for the Agarwal Samaj, Telangana's 'Agra Dandiya Navratri celebrations'. It also marked Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on 11.10.2026. It was a lovely, special feeling performing my most popular ballet, Durga, on the first day of Navratri, and I felt truly blessed."

As a professional Bharatanatyam dancer, Hema Malini leaves the audience spellbound with her brilliant performances every time she appears on stage.

Two years ago, on the fourth day of Navratri, Hema Malini performed in a stunning two-hour dance drama in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. As she embodied various forms of Maa Durga, the audience was enchanted by her performance.

Following her performance, Hema shared her joy with ANI: "I am very happy to perform here today. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also here to witness the programme, and he praised me for the work I have done here."

In an old interview, Hema Malini spoke about her penchant for dance.

"On my father's suggestion, we gradually ventured into ballets, and Meera was Natyavihar Kala Kendra's debut production, choreographed by the renowned Bhushan Lakhandri. It was a good decision because more people prefer ballets to the pure classical dance form. Ramayana, adapted from the Ramcharitmanas, was our second production. I believe there is more to Ram and Sita than Sita's trial by fire, and our ballet concentrates on the happier times of the couple," Hema Malini once said.

Calling dance a form of devotion for her, the veteran actor said, "Dance, for me, is devotion, meditation and also tradition. I perform Parampara with my daughters Esha and Aahana Deol, and that is the most beautiful moment for all of us because it is carrying forward a tradition. My daughters understand that art has to be pursued and nourished. The fulfilment I experience after a dance show cannot be compared to the experience of a film."

In terms of work, Hema Malini was last seen in the film Shimla Mirchi (2020).