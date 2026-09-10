"Hanuman <i>Ji Ka Kripa Hai</i>": Hema Malini On <i>Hanuman Ansh's</i> Box Office Success

Hanuman Ansh has emerged as one of the surprise performers at the box office. It continues to garner widespread praise from across the nation even after a month of its theatrical release. Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the film has caught the attention of Bollywood celebrities and political figures for its devotional theme and portrayal of Lord Hanuman and Neem Karoli Baba.

Now actor-politician Hema Malini has also reacted to the film's unprecedented success. Addressing the media in Mathura on Wednesday, the BJP MP described its success as a blessing from Lord Hanuman. She also lauded producer Anupriya Nagar for backing the spiritual film despite having no prior experience in filmmaking.

What did Hema Malini say about Hanuman Ansh?

The Sholay actor said, “There is a temple of Hanuman ji and Neem Karoli Baba here. I always visit here, and today I am very happy that a film has been made about them. It has become a superhit. Ye Hanuman Ji ka hi kripa hai (This is Hanuman Ji's blessing).”

“The girl who made this film is an ordinary, simple girl. She doesn't even know what filmmaking is, but because of her contribution, this film has turned out so well. Everyone is eager to watch it. I also want to watch it,” she added.

What We Know About Hanuman Ansh

Released in theatres on August 7, the Vishal Chaturvedi directorial is based on the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj ji. He is believed by his devotees to be an incarnation of Lord Hanuman.

The film's synopsis positions “Baba as a saint who remains untouched by power, politics, ownership and praise, while his simple message becomes the spiritual centre of the story.”

Hanuman Ansh marks Shobhinaw Satyaa's Bollywood debut. He plays the lead role of Neem Karoli Baba. The spiritual drama movie also features Chandan Anand, Vihaan Shedge, Nikhil Dubey, Udaysinh Rajput, Purnima Tiwari, and Mannish Chaudhary in key roles.

Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collections

Made on a modest budget of Rs 2 crore, Hanuman Ansh continues its dream run at the ticket window. The film has exceeded expectations, crossing the Rs 150 crore mark in India.

On Day 34, Hanuman Ansh collected a net of Rs 10.25 crore across 7,810 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 180.95 crore and total India net collections to Rs 153.13 crore so far.

Also Read: Hanuman Ansh Team Meets UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath As Film Nears Rs 150 Crore Milestone