'What Are You Doing? You'll Die': Tigmanshu Dhulia Recalls How Irrfan Khan Saved His Life 3 Times

Paan Singh Tomar remains one of the most acclaimed films directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, with Irrfan Khan delivering a widely praised performance in the lead role. Released in 2012, Paan Singh Tomar tells the true story of an Indian Army soldier and national steeplechase champion whose life took a tragic turn.

Tigmanshu Dhulia and Irrfan Khan shared a close friendship that extended well beyond their professional collaborations. Irrfan died on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53.

In an interview with NDTV, Tigmanshu looked back on their time together and revealed that Irrfan had saved his life not once, not twice, but three times.

Tigmanshu said, "Irrfan... kai baar usne meri jaan bachayi hai. Do baar bachayi... teen baar. (Irrfan saved my life many times. Twice... actually, three times.) See, I don't know how to swim, but I'm attracted to water. Mujhe paani bohot acha lagta hai. (I love water.) Pata nahi kya attraction hai, it kind of draws me. And I'm not a swimmer."

"Jab Haasil officially announce hui thi hotel mein journalists ke saamne, party-varty ho gayi thi. (When Haasil was officially announced before journalists at a hotel, we had a celebration.) I was so happy; it was my first film. Irrfan was in it too. We both got drunk and later went to Versova Beach at night. Back then, the beach was open. I'm talking about 2001."

"Main daaru pee ke chillane laga aur samundar ki taraf chalne laga. (After drinking, I started shouting and walked towards the sea.) I went deep into the water. Irrfan was drunk too, but he was a swimmer and realised what I was doing. I had gone mad with excitement because my film was finally being made. Then I fell into the water."

"Woh aaya, kooda, kheench ke mujhe bahar nikala aur do jhaapad bhi laga diye. (He jumped in, pulled me out, and even slapped me twice.) He said, 'Abe, kya kar raha hai be? Mar jaayega. Pehle picture toh bana le.' (What are you doing? You'll die. At least make the film first.)"

He continued, "Ek baar Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Part 2 ke dauraan bhi aisa hi hua. (Something similar happened during Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Part 2.) There was a lake, and I walked into the water. I got trapped because there were weeds underneath. Mera driver keh raha tha, 'Bhaiya toh gaye.' (My driver was saying, 'Sir's gone, he's gone.') I could hear him saying it. Irrfan jumped in and pulled me back to safety."

Recalling another incident, Tigmanshu said, "Ek baar river rafting ke dauraan bhi aisa ho gaya tha. (Something similar happened while we were river rafting.) Main raft se paani mein kood gaya tha. (I jumped into the water from the raft.) Wahan se bhi usne mujhe kheencha. (He pulled me out from there as well.)"

"Toh Irrfan ne meri zindagi bohot baar bachayi hai. (Irrfan saved my life many times.)"

On the work front, Tigmanshu Dhulia is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Ghamasaan, which will premiere on Zee5 on September 11.

Also Read: 'It Looked Like Someone Had Been Hanged There': Tigmanshu Dhulia Shares Chilling Ghamasaan Shoot Memory