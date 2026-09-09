'Film Touched People's Hearts': Shreyas Talpade Demands To Make <i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Tax-Free In Maharashtra

Actor Shreyas Talpade joined the latest bandwagon of celebrities and called the stellar success of Vishal Chaturvedi's Hanuman Ansh a 'miracle'.

Speaking to the media, the actor explained how films become successful only when they are able to touch the hearts of the people, calling Hanuman Ansh one of them.

“Stories should touch people's hearts and only then will they start doing business. I think Hanuman Ansh is one such story that has touched people's hearts. People are able to relate to it and thus it is working well at the box office. The film started doing business in the third or fourth week. It is a miracle in itself,” Talpade said.

Reacting to the demands to make Hanuman Ansh tax-free in Maharashtra, the actor reiterated the same claim.

“I see no harm in that. If people like a movie and it is made tax-free, it will reach a wider audience. More people will watch it and appreciate it. It's simple,” he added.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge plays Maharaj Ji in another stage of the story. The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes and a U certificate.

During a conversation with NDTV, director Vishal Chaturbedi also acknowledged the influence of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly referred to by his devotees as Maharaj Ji, on the film's reception.

He believed the spiritual leader's widespread following and the public interest in his life have contributed significantly to the film's success.

He said, "I feel Maharaj Ji's name has tremendous power and influence. There was another film that came out two months before ours, which unfortunately did not work at the box office. Apart from that, two more projects have been announced. There is tremendous interest among people in Maharaj Ji's personality and life, so that has definitely played a very big role. There is absolutely no doubt about that."

The film released in India on August 7.