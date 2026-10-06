<i> Drishyam 3</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Film Races Towards Rs 200 Crore In India After First Monday

Ajay Devgn's decade-old franchise, Drishyam, continues to spell its magic at the box office. After the crucial first Monday test, Drishyam 3 minted Rs 197 crore in India, while the gross stood at Rs 237 crore. The film has already emerged as the second-highest opener with its stellar weekend numbers.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 4, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected a net of ₹21 crore across 16,274 shows. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹237 crore and the total India net collections to ₹197.50 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film collected ₹5 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to ₹66.00 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹303.00 crore.

On Friday, Drishyam 3 minted Rs 62 crore, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film minted Rs 61 crore, keeping the numbers at par with its opening day.

Taran Adarsh On Weekend Business

Citing the break-up of its weekend numbers, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "BLOCKBUSTER SUNDAY... 'DRISHYAM 3' HAS SECOND-BIGGEST WEEKEND OF 2026... #Drishyam3 packs a fabulous total from Friday to Sunday, emerging as the SECOND-BIGGEST OPENING WEEKEND OF 2026 after #Dhurandhar2 [note: #Hindi films].

"While Friday got a boost from the #GandhiJayanti national holiday, Sunday being on par with Friday is the real highlight - a clear indication of strong audience acceptance and excellent word of mouth."

Taran Adarsh mentioned that, unlike other films, Drishyam 3 wouldn't opt for discounted tickets on Tuesday, making a crucial choice for its weekday business.

Drishyam 3 Review

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Come for Ajay Devgn, stay for Jaideep Ahlawat. The former delivers the goods. The latter adds weight, the sort that makes an indelible impression.

"Drishyam: The Conclusion tells a story that is credited to the director and co-screenwriter Abhishek Pathak and not, as in the case of the first two films, to Jeethu Joseph. But the spirit that propels the hero's actions stems from the original construct."

Directed by Abhishek Pathak. Produced by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18, it is a sequel to Drishyam 2 (2022). Unlike its predecessors, the film features an original story and is not narratively connected to its Malayalam counterpart.

The film stars Ajay Devgn, Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Ishita Dutta.

The first part was released on July 31, 2015.