After <i>Drishyam 3</i> Stellar Success, Jaideep Ahlawat Hopes He's Not Asked To Play Cop Roles 'Over And Over Again'

A successful film can bring an actor more attention, but Jaideep Ahlawat hopes it also brings him the chance to try something new. After playing a police officer in Drishyam: The Conclusion, the actor is looking forward to roles that challenge him as a performer rather than seeing him return to similar characters in every project.

In an interview with Variety India, Jaideep spoke about his expectations after the film's success and what he wants from the next phase of his career.

The actor is particularly keen to avoid being typecast as a police officer. Although such roles have been a part of his work, Jaideep wants filmmakers to consider him for a wider range of characters and give him opportunities to explore different sides of his acting.

“Well, blockbuster success… I don't know how it's going to change my career, but whatever it is, I hope it's going to be a good change. I hope I get good challenging offers. I hope I'm not asked to play cop roles over and over again," he said.

For Jaideep, the next step is about finding projects that offer something beyond the familiar. The actor wants to take on characters that allow him to push himself and work with strong scripts.

“More challenges, good screenplays, big characters, hopefully. Fingers crossed," he said.

In Drishyam: The Conclusion, Jaideep plays SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, joining a franchise led by Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar. The film also features Tabu as Meera Deshmukh, Shriya Saran as Nandini Salgaonkar, Rajat Kapoor as Mahesh Deshmukh and Ishita Dutta as Anju Salgaonkar.

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film is the third instalment in the Drishyam series, following Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022). The project is backed by Panorama Studios and Star Studio18.

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