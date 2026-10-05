Kannada Actor Rachita Ram Gets Surprised As Fan Pulls Her Cheek While Taking Selfie, Video Goes Viral

Kannada actor Rachita Ram celebrated her birthday on October 3 by meeting fans outside her home in Bengaluru. What began as a warm birthday interaction, however, took an unexpected turn when a fan pulled her cheek while taking a selfie with her.

Rachita, fondly called the Dimple Queen by her fans, stepped out to meet the crowd gathered outside her residence. She was seen posing for pictures and selfies and smiling as she interacted with them.

In one of the videos doing the rounds online, a male fan takes a selfie with Rachita and then, just as he is about to leave, reaches out and pulls her cheek. Rachita looks surprised for a moment but quickly composes herself and continues meeting the other fans.

Several other videos from the interaction have also surfaced. In some of them, two or three fans can be seen trying to pull Rachita's cheeks while posing for pictures with her.

The videos have led to mixed reactions online. While some social media users saw the gestures as fans being affectionate towards their favourite actor, others questioned the act of touching someone without their permission.

Rachita was recently seen in the Tamil film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film featured Rajinikanth in the lead role.

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