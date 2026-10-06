Salim Khan, Salman Khan And Others Join Arbaaz's Daughter Sipaara's First Birthday Celebrations

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan's daughter Sipaara turned one on October 5. The Khan family assembled under one roof to celebrate the special day. Veteran sceenplay writer Salim Khan was pictured making his way to the venue. His appearance comes months after he was hospitalised following a brain haemorrhage earlier this year. Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Helen and Arbaaz and Malaika's son Arhaan also joined the party.

Clad in a black T-shirt and jeans, Salman Khan amped up his style quotient with a pair of black shades. He also posed for the shutterbugs.

In another video, Helen is seen making her way towards the car with Sohail and Arhaan.

Meanwhile, Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma was also spotted at the venue with her daughter, Ayat Sharma.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura celebrated their second wedding anniversary in December 2025. To mark the occasion, Sshura posted a series of videos on social media that showed Arbaaz letting loose and dancing to upbeat Bollywood songs.

In the caption, she wrote, "When I say never a dull moment, I don't exaggerate...! Two years. Countless videos. Endless laughs. Life with you is my favourite kind of chaos."

Arbaaz and Sshura fell in love on the sets of the film Patna Shukla, where Sshura worked as a makeup artist for the lead actress Raveena Tandon. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in December 2023. Shortly after, they welcomed their first child together on October 5, 2025, and named her Sipaara Khan.

The actor was previously married to actress Malaika Arora, with whom he shares a 22-year-old son, Arhaan Khan.

