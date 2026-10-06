Rishab Shetty To Team Up With Chidambaram For Two-Film Deal, Including A Kannada Sports Drama

Kantara star Rishab Shetty has an exciting line up of films coming up next. The actor-director is all set to embark on a new collaboration with filmmaker Chidambaram. Known for directing the blockbuster hit Manjummel Boys, Chidambaram will be joining forces with Rishab Shetty for two films.

According to a report by Telugu360, among the two films, the first is a sports drama which is currently in the pre-production stage. The film will mark Rishab Shetty and Chidambaram's first project together. It will be produced by Shibu Thameens. Other details, including the plot and supporting cast, are yet to be revealed. The film is expected to begin filming next year.

The collaboration adds another genre to Rishab's growing slate. Up next, the actor will be seen in Jai Hanuman. The actor is collaborating with HanuMan director Prasanth Varma on this mythological epic, in which he plays Lord Hanuman.

The film also features Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati. Teja Sajja, who played the lead in HanuMan, is expected to make a special appearance in the sequel.

Jai Hanuman follows the story of Lord Hanuman while continuing the universe established by the first instalment. The film is expected to release in 2027.

Chidambaram has created a niche for himself with unconventional narratives and intense storytelling. His work on Manjummel Boys, starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Deepak Parambol, Balu Varghese, Ganapathi S. Poduval, Lal Jr, and Abhiram, earned widespread acclaim.

Chidambaram's latest work includes Balan: The Boy. This Malayalam psychological drama thriller stars Farzana Palathingal, Adhisheshan K. R. and Muhammed Zinaan in the lead roles, alongside Jean Paul Lal and Tovino Thomas.

Chidambaram's collaboration with Rishab Shetty is expected to explore their shared passion for stories set in their cultural milieu. Further announcements are expected to be made soon.

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