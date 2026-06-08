Varun Dhawan Reveals <i>Andhadhun</i> Was Originally Planned With Him And Kangana Ranaut

It is hard to imagine anyone other than Ayushmann Khurrana leading Andhadhun, but things could have turned out very differently. In a surprising revelation, Varun Dhawan has shared that he was originally approached for the critically acclaimed thriller.

Not only that, but he also revealed that Kangana Ranaut was being considered for the film's cast at the time.

During his appearance on comedian Tanmay Bhatt's YouTube show, Varun looked back at some of the projects he missed out on. When asked about a successful film he regretted turning down, the actor admitted there was one that still stands out.

"I think a good movie. I think I said no to a good film," Varun said.

When Tanmay Bhatt asked him which film he was referring to, the actor replied, "Andhadhun. I was filming for something else. So I couldn't do it. And the original cast of the film was supposed to be me and Kangana."

About Andhadhun

Released in 2018, Andhadhun went on to become one of Bollywood's most celebrated thrillers. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film follows a pianist who pretends to be visually impaired but soon finds himself caught up in a dangerous murder mystery.

The film won praise for its gripping screenplay, unexpected twists, dark humour, and memorable performances. Ayushmann Khurrana's portrayal of the mysterious piano player was particularly appreciated, earning him the National Film Award for Best Actor.

The movie also featured Tabu and Radhika Apte in key roles and became both a critical and commercial success.

On the work front, Varun was recently seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai alongside Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde.

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