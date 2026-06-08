<i>Hai Jawani</i> Vs <i>Bandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Varun Dhawan's Film Earns Almost 10 Times That Of Bobby Deol's Movie

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai and Bandar hit the cinema screens on June 5. While Varun Dhawan's film edged closer to the Rs 30 crore milestone, Bobby Deol's starrer failed to cross the Rs 3 crore mark during its opening weekend.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Earns Rs 9 Crore On Day 3



According to a Sacnilk report, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai collected a net Rs 9 crore across 8,616 shows on Sunday. This takes its total India gross collection to Rs 28.80 crore, while its India net collection stands at Rs 24 crore so far.

The romantic comedy earned Rs 3 crore overseas on Day 3, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 8.50 crore. This pushed the film's worldwide gross collection to Rs 37.30 crore.

Bandar Lags Behind With Rs 1 Crore Collection



Bandar delivered a modest performance on Day 3 at the box office. The film collected a net Rs 1 crore across 1,076 shows on Sunday, according to Sacnilk. So far, the crime thriller has earned Rs 2.94 crore gross and Rs 2.45 crore net at the Indian box office.

Chennai emerged as the strongest-performing market, recording 82.5% occupancy across three shows. Hyderabad followed with 31.7% occupancy across 26 shows, while Bengaluru registered 30.5% occupancy from 55 shows.

Directed by David Dhawan, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai stars Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur, and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The film follows a professional photographer who is separated from his wife and falls for another woman during their divorce proceedings, sparking a series of chaotic romantic complications.

Bandar features Bobby Deol in the lead role alongside Sanya Malhotra, Sapna Pabbi, and Saba Azad. The film is a morally ambiguous exploration of a fading celebrity caught in a #MeToo allegation and his subsequent nightmare within a corrupt judicial system.

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