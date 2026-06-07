<i>Bandar</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Progress Report On Bobby Deol's Film

Anurag Kashyap's Bandar witnessed a significant rise in collections on its second day in theatres, nearly doubling its opening-day earnings despite facing competition from several major releases.

What's Happening

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the Bobby Deol-led film earned Rs 95 lakh on Saturday, compared to Rs 50 lakh on its first day.

With this jump, the film's total India nett collection has reached Rs 1.45 crore.

The film's gross domestic earnings currently stand at Rs 1.75 crore.

Background

The film is currently competing for screens and audience attention against other releases, including Varun Dhawan, Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai as well as Ram Charan's Peddi, both of which are also running in theatres.

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar follows the story of Samar, a popular singer and actor played by Bobby Deol. His life takes a dramatic turn when he is accused of sexual assault by a woman named Gayatri, portrayed by Sapna Pabbi.

As the allegations attract public attention, Samar finds himself entangled in legal battles, investigations and intense media scrutiny. While he maintains his innocence and claims that Gayatri is an obsessive stalker, the film explores his struggle against a system he believes is deeply compromised.

Apart from Bobby Deol, the cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Indrajith Sukumaran and Nagesh Bhonsle in prominent roles.