Kangana Ranaut Visits Kullu's Unique Temple Where Lightning Strikes <i>Shivling</i> Every 12 Years

Kangana Ranaut took time off her busy schedule and embraced the spiritual charm of Himachal Pradesh with a visit to the revered Bijli Mahadev Temple in Kullu. Perched atop a hill overlooking the breathtaking Kullu and Parvati valleys, the ancient Lord Shiva shrine holds immense religious significance. On July 12, taking to Instagram, the actress shared glimpses of her visit to the temple. After completing the difficult trek to the temple, she performed puja and meditated within the temple complex. Kangana's peaceful pilgrimage once again brought the iconic temple into the spotlight, inspiring devotees and travellers alike.

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Watch the full video below:

If you are planning a trip to this sacred destination, here is everything you need to know.

Bijli Mahadev Temple Location

Located at an altitude of 2,460 metres above sea level, the Bijli Mahadev Temple in Himachal Pradesh is about 24 km from the town of Kullu. The temple is situated amidst scenic views of the Kullu and Parvati valleys.

Why Is It Called the "Temple of Lightning"?

According to Hindu beliefs, this ancient Shiva temple is known as the "Temple of Lightning". It is believed that every 12 years, the Shiva Lingam inside the temple is struck by lightning, shattering the Lingam into fragments. This divine event is believed by locals to be a blessing from Lord Indra, who strikes the temple under the orders of Lord Shiva.

In preparation, the temple priest carefully collects these pieces and reassembles them using a paste of cereal, pulse flour and unsalted butter. Over time, the Shiva Lingam restores itself to its original form, symbolising rebirth and resilience. This unique occurrence has led locals to view the lightning as a divine intervention protecting the region from evil forces.

How To Reach Bijli Mahadev Temple

There are several ways to reach the temple. If you are travelling by road, the nearest major town is Kullu or Bhuntar. You can take regular Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses from Delhi or Chandigarh to Kullu. If you are travelling by train, the nearest railway station is Joginder Nagar. The nearest airport is Kullu-Manali Airport (Bhuntar), from where visitors can travel to Kullu and onward to Chansari village.

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Trekking Guide

After reaching Kullu, you can take a taxi, cab or bus to Chansari Village, the starting point of the trek. You will have to trek for 3-4 km, which takes around 1.5 to 2 hours to complete. The trek offers picturesque views as the route passes through dense cedar and pine forests. It also offers stunning views of Kullu, the Parvati Valley and the Dhauladhar Range.

Best Time To Visit

Summer is the best time to visit the temple. Between March and June, the weather remains pleasant, making it the perfect time for trekking. In winter, typically from October to February, the place offers spectacular snowfall views. However, the trek route may become inaccessible due to snow.

So, what are you waiting for? Plan a trip to Bijli Mahadev Temple today!