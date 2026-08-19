After <i>Tabaahi</i> Backlash, Kiara Advani Talks About Stepping Out Of Her Comfort Zone For <i>Toxic</i>

After much anticipation, Kiara Advani's Toxic is all set to hit the theatres on August 26. Ahead of the film's release, the actress shared a picture of herself in her character, and in the pic, she can be seen performing a difficult water-bowl circus act. Sharing the photo, Kiara spoke about growth, learning new things, and stepping out of her comfort zone.

Kiara started her post with, "Films have a beautiful way of making us step into worlds we've never known, sometimes quite literally."

She further added, "Every new character, every new set, every crazy challenge teaches you something you didn't know you were capable of. This one taught me to be comfortable with the unfamiliar, to stay curious, to keep learning, and to find joy in the adventure of it all."

"Because growth, for me, has always been about saying yes to the things that scare you a little... and loving the journey that follows. Here's to new skills, new adventures, and the kind of passion that keeps you willing to dive in again and again!" Take a look:

However, Kiara has also faced heavy backlash over her performance in the Toxic song, Tabaahi which features intimate moments between Kiara and Yash. The song has drawn mixed reactions from netizens.

Yash, however, came out in support of Kiara during the trailer launch of Toxic in Bengaluru.

Addressing Kiara at the event, Yash said, "Kiara, the kind of role you have performed in this, you are so dedicated. Initially, we all thought getting all these actors would be a problem, but Kiara was so down-to-earth. And what you have to go through as an actor, unfortunately, don't care about it. Whatever you believe in, you should do, and people will celebrate, and people will appreciate. It's just that we are a little ahead of our times."

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is directed by Geetu Mohandas and stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria.



Also Read: Toxic Star Kiara Advani Reacts To Pregnant Samantha's 'Just Us' Post With Husband Raj Nidimoru