Exclusive | Ladakh Set For Article 371 Safeguards, First-Of-Its-Kind Elected Body

Ladakh looks set for the special status that it has been demanding for four years. The central government has agreed to grant Constitutional safeguards under Article 371 to Ladakh. The Union Territory will also have an elected body to govern the Himalayan region in a 'sui-generis' model, the first such experiment in India.

In an exclusive interview to NDTV, Ashish Kundra, Chief Secretary of Ladakh, said that Parliament will amend Article 371 to give adequate Constitutional safeguards to Ladakh.

He said the Union Ministry Home Affairs has already started the process for grating Constitutional safeguards and an elected body to Ladakh.

Article 371 of the Indian Constitution grants temporary, transitional, and special powers to certain states to meet their unique regional and social needs.

"It's a unique model we are working on. It's a 'sui generis' model of governance. Ladakh will have an elected body, but it will not be UT with legislature or state with legislature," Kundra told NDTV.

A 'sui generis' model is a standalone legal framework created to govern a unique situation. The Latin phrase sui generis means "of its own kind" or "unique."

Kundra is part of central government team holding talks with Ladakhi leaders. On Tuesday, two sides held talks in Delhi.

Ladakh was carved out as a separate Union Territory after Centre bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir state and stripped it of its special status under Article 370.

Initially, section of Ladakhis welcomed the Center's decision but eventually launched an agitation against the bureaucratic rule.

They have been demanding statehood and Constitutional safeguards under sixth schedule.

The sixth schedule provides for setting up local councils with power to make laws on land, forests, water, and agriculture. It gives local communities a direct say in regional economic development

Last year, four persons were killed and scores were injured during clashes with security forces in Leh. Dozens, including activist Sonam Wangchuk, were arrested after the violence.

The government says they have already dropped cases against most of the people arrested then. According to Kundra, Ladakh's Lt Governor will soon take a call on the cases where chargesheet has already been filed.