Ladakh To Get J&K High Court Bench, Regulation Now In Force

Ladakh has moved a step closer to getting a High Court Bench, a development that could make access to justice easier for people living in the Union Territory, particularly those in remote and far-flung areas.

The regulation allowing the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to sit in Ladakh came into force on September 5.

It was promulgated by President Droupadi Murmu on August 27, and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena notified it the same day.

Why Does Ladakh Need A High Court Bench?

People in Ladakh who need to approach the High Court have to travel outside the Union Territory for their cases.

For those living in remote areas, that can mean long journeys, additional expenses and the challenge of travelling through difficult terrain and harsh weather.

A bench sitting in Ladakh is expected to reduce some of these difficulties and bring High Court proceedings closer to the people.

Also read: Cabinet Clears Jammu And Kashmir High Court Bench For Ladakh

When Will The Bench Start Functioning?

The regulation coming into force does not mean the bench will start hearing cases immediately.

The administration will now have to work with the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and other departments on the arrangements needed to make it functional.

These include judicial and administrative arrangements, infrastructure, finances and logistics.

What Does The Regulation Say?

The regulation, formally called the Union Territory of Ladakh (Sitting of Bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in Ladakh) Regulation, 2026, provides for a Bench of the High Court to sit in Ladakh.

It was promulgated by the President after the Union Cabinet approved the proposal last month.

"Historic Step Towards Bringing Justice Closer": VK Saxena

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena described the development as a "historic step towards bringing justice closer to the people".

"For the people living in our remote and far-flung areas, this will substantially improve access to justice and make the judicial system more accessible to our citizens," he said.

The regulation is now in force, but the bench is yet to become operational.

For litigants in Ladakh, the significance of the move will be felt when High Court proceedings can be heard closer to home, cutting down the time, cost and travel involved in pursuing cases outside the Union Territory.