Shashi Tharoor Calls For Paid Maternity Leave To Improve Breastfeeding Rates

Senior Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday raised concerns over the sharp decline in Exclusive Breastfeeding (EBF) for infants under six months across India as women in rural areas return to work sites within weeks after delivery to earn their livelihood.

In a post on X addressed to Union Health Minister JP Nadda and Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annpurna Devi, Tharoor cited data from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6). Tharoor noted that while institutional deliveries in India have reached 90.6%, exclusive breastfeeding for infants under six months dropped from 63.7% to 55.8%.

"A curious data point, and what it might mean: According to the latest NFHS-6 data, while institutional deliveries in our country have soared to an impressive 90.6%, exclusive breastfeeding (EBF) rates for infants under six months have sharply declined from 63.7% to 55.8%. This alarming drop is steepest in rural areas and major states like Uttar Pradesh and Haryana," he said.

"This decline exposes a tragic disconnect between public policy and ground reality. Over 16 crore women toil in India's unorganised sector," he added.

Tharoor pointed out that over 16 crore women operate in India's unorganised sector and go back to work within weeks after delivery to sustain economic stability, making the very important time frame of six months of breastfeeding for the development of a child impossible.

"Without paid maternity leave or job security, thousands of working mothers are forced back into informal labour within weeks of delivery just to survive, making the recommended six months of exclusive breastfeeding an economic impossibility," he said.

The Congress leader further attributed the decline to structural challenges within the healthcare and commercial sectors, specifically highlighting a rise in C-section deliveries alongside the aggressive marketing of infant formula substitutes.

"This crisis is further exacerbated by a sharp rise in C-section deliveries and the aggressive marketing of infant formula substitutes. Breast milk is a child's ultimate shield against malnutrition and infant mortality. The answer lies in the Government and employers extending robust financial maternity benefits to the informal sector, strictly enforcing the Infant Milk Substitutes (IMS) Act, and strengthening postnatal lactation counselling across all health centres. Is anyone planning any such action?" he questioned.

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