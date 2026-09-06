How A Cricket League Has Pulled Pulwama Out Of Terror's Shadow

Pulwama didn't sleep on Saturday night. It was dancing, celebrating, and cheering for each ball, each wicket, and each boundary. The stadium was packed to the brim, the roads outside were gridlocked, and thousands couldn't make it inside to watch the final match of the Royal Premier League.

It wasn't just cricket mania; Pulwama was scripting a new chapter. The sport was a means to a transformation. The South Kashmir district, once synonymous with terrorism and stone-throwing, is transforming itself into the sports capital of Kashmir.

The crowd inside and outside the stadium was the biggest gathering Pulwama has seen in years. As nightlife in the Valley had disappeared during the last three decades of militancy, cricket literally brought it back to Pulwama.

Locals say that since the start of the Premier League three weeks ago, there have been more people out on the roads during the night than during the day.

Irfan Sarkar, a singer from Pulwama, is the man behind the turnaround. Ten clubs from across the Valley participated in the tournament, attracting thousands of cricket enthusiasts.

Irfan says it was not an easy decision to start the cricket league and to build the confidence needed for the best teams across the Valley to play in Pulwama.

"I have been organising local cricket matches in Pulwama for the past six years. Last year, I launched the Royal Premier League with day and night matches. This year, we expanded its ambit, and 10 clubs joined the league. Managing logistics and giving people the confidence to play at night was not an easy task. But with the support of the people, it has become a great success story," said Irfan.

While violence has come down drastically in Kashmir and Pulwama has recorded zero local recruitment into terrorist groups, security paranoia still haunts the local population. Following two recent terror incidents in Anantnag, the police launched a massive crackdown across Kashmir, arresting more than 3,000 people. Most of them were described by the police as Overground Workers (OGWs)-a term used for those who secretly assist terrorists.

Pulwama has had its own share of crackdowns, making this cricket league feel like a healing process. There was no animosity, even as hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed to manage the enthusiastic crowds along the perimeter and at the main gate of the stadium.

At midnight, amidst roaring cheers, the Royal Goodwill team from Srinagar lifted the trophy. But the bright night truly belonged to Pulwama as it scripted a new chapter.