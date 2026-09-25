"Shameless": AAP Leader On Punjab Congress MLA's 'Living With Manish Sisodia' Claim

The Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Punjab unit observer Gayatri Bishnoi on Friday vowed to drag Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira to court over his "shameless" remarks about her and the party's state unit in-charge Manish Sisodia. The Punjab State Women's Commission also took note, with its chief Raj Lali Gill saying it "won't tolerate any attack on a woman's dignity".

Khaira retorted by repeating the comments and said to Bishnoi, "Your unparliamentary and vulgar language clearly reflects your poor upbringing!"

Gayatri Bishnoi, who is president of the AAP's Rajasthan women wing, posted a video on X saying she lives with her parents at the official residence of Health Minister Balbir Singh in Chandigarh, after Khaira said she was staying with Sisodia at a government house, Number 960 in Sector 39, allotted to minister Ravjot Singh.

"I live with my parents in Dr Balbir Singh's bungalow [in Chandigarh] because my father is a heart patient. He's being treated here," Bishnoi said in the video on X, showing House No 961 allotted to the health minister. "It's Dr Balbir's favour to us," she said.

Calling Khaira a "shameless man", she showed her mother and father on video. He then addressed him and added, "For a girl of your daughter's age, you're saying such dirty things. Aren't you ashamed at all? What all are you saying about me? That I live in which bungalow and with whom?... Shameless man, the whole of Punjab knows your character."

"I'm working for the people of Punjab," she said. "I'll drag you to the court," she threatened, adding, "I'll put you in jail."

Khaira made another X post, saying he was not afraid of threats.

In response to Bishnoi's post, women's commission chairperson Raj Gill said, "Publicly maligning a woman's character, making defamatory remarks on her life is a serious matter. No one is above the law. Strict action will be initiated in accordance with law."

Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira -- who was with Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP when it first made a mark in Punjab Assembly in 2017 but fell out and was removed as Leader of Opposition -- had challenged Sisodia to deny that he illegally occupied a ministerial house. "Also tell people who is living there with you," Khaira said. "Gayatri Bishnoi has been made the Aam Aadmi Party's co-incharge in Punjab. You can see photographs of that residence, and a certificate bearing Manish Sisodia's name is displayed there... I am surprised. Where is Manish Sisodia's wife, while he is allegedly staying in Punjab at House No 960 with another woman?" Khaira said.

Khaira also claimed that Ravjot Singh "couldn't set foot inside his official residence for over two years". "Now, Ravjot will likely be told to hold a few meetings with officers there and post photos on social media to show it belongs to him, but for two years, the minister was not even allowed entry," he said.

The Congress leader further alleged that an Enforcement Directorate (ED) report showed Sisodia and fellow AAP leader Satyendar Jain "ran operations from official government bungalows, summoning officers there", adding that House No 926 was occupied by Jain.

The allegations came during Khaira's attack on the AAP government over the ED's searches at 23 locations linked to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) over two days.