Anyone Named In Drug Case Will...: Bhagwant Mann Amid Congress MLA Arrest

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann asserted on Friday that anyone found involved in a drugs case will be held accountable.

Bhagwant Mann's remarks came a day after Congress leaders slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the arrest of MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 case involving drugs, calling it a political vendetta.

The Chief Minister, without taking any names, said anyone found involved in drugs cases will be held accountable.

"If someone's name appeared in a drugs-related case five, 10 or 15 years ago, but he got it removed with the help of successive governments or used some other method, that will not work now and such people will be held accountable," he said.

Both the Congress and the AAP are part of the opposition INDIA bloc that seeks to put up a united fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Sukhpal Khaira's arrest came amid talks of seat sharing between the members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

The Punjab Congress has already opposed any alliance with the ruling AAP in the state for the general election.

Mr Khaira was arrested by the Punjab Police on Thursday in connection with a 2015 drug-trafficking case, triggering accusations of political vendetta by the Congress against the AAP.

A Congress delegation met Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday and complained about the "fake" case against its MLA.