Shruti Haasan Reveals She Once Came Close To Getting Married: "It Didn't Scare Me"

Shruti Haasan has always been candid about her thoughts on love, relationships and marriage. Now 40, the actor-singer has revealed there was a time she came close to getting married, adding that the idea of marriage itself never frightened her.

During her appearance on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, Shruti shared she does not have any reservations about the concept of marriage. "I really like companionship. But, I have lived my whole life in a way of not fitting in a box. Weirdly, I am very traditional in some things and quite conservative in my approach to certain other things, but that's only because no one forced me to come to that conclusion. I just feel that the paperwork with marriage, the lavish spending, showing, I feel like ‘Who are we doing this for?;" the actor said.

Shruti explained that she wants her and her partner to continue to choose each other every day, rather than being together simply because of the legal paperwork that comes with marriage. "That's my fear, otherwise, not really. I came close to marriage and it didn't really scare me that much when push came to shove. No shaming the big spenders, but that always bothers me. Give it to charity,' she added.

Shruti Haasan was dating artist Santanu Hazarika. The couple parted ways after four years due to personal differences in 2024. The actor confirmed that she is currently single and is concentrating on her career as well as her personal growth.

Shruti Haasan was last seen on the big screen in the 2025 Tamil action-thriller film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring Rajinikanth.

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