School Assembly News Headlines (August 11): Top National, International, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines (August 11): On the national front: politics, protest and a surprising cultural gift to the UN sit beside breaking probes and a soggy start to monsoon August. Internationally, geopolitics and leadership shifts dominate. Education pages highlight exam protests, key research awards to Indian academics, and tense campus policing that's sparking student action. In sports, big wins, rising young talent and global tournaments show how play shapes opportunity and pride.

Top National News

India Revives Decades-Old Tradition, Gifts 5 Peacocks To UN

Rajya Sabha Passes Bill To Recognise Digital Bank Records As Evidence

"Use Of Force Against Protesting Students In Jharkhand Wrong": Rahul Gandhi

Turbulence Or Something Else? Probe Widens In Air India 300-Foot Plunge Case

Delhi Crosses August Rainfall Average In First 8 Days

"My Head Is Bleeding": Student Protester Injured In Police Lathicharge In Jharkhand

Bengal BJP Chief Says His Name Was Misused For Extortion, Warns Of Action

Assam Flood Death Count Rises To 100, Over 1.3 Lakh People Affected

Cops Use Water Cannons To Disperse Jharkhand Protesters, They Start Dancing

Top International News

Putin To Mobilise 5 Lakh Fighters Amid Fear Over His "Last Option": Report

'20 Warships Near Iran': US' Hormuz Warning Amid Trump's "Semi-Negotiations"

Trump Picks Former Lawyer Will Scharf As New White House Counsel

Amid Questions Over Mojtaba Khamenei's Health, An Iran President-Supreme Leader Meet

'Put Differences Aside': Pakistan Asks Muslim Nations To Join 'Islamic NATO'

Indian Envoy Meets Bangladesh PM Amid Row Over Sheikh Hasina Press Event

Top Education News

Students Protest Outside Mizoram Public Service Commission In Aizawl, Demand Recruitment Reforms

Jharkhand Protesters Lathi-Charged, Tear-Gassed, Ex-Exam Chief Arrested

West Bengal Governor Asks Universities To Observe August 14 As Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

UGC NET, CSIR NET Answer Keys This Week, Says Testing Agency

NEET UG Paper Leak: Court Rejects Accused's Plea For Polygraph, Brain-Mapping Tests

Indian Physicist Deepak Dhar Wins 2026 Dirac Medal For Work In Statistical Mechanics

Delhi Police Honours 16 Students Who Built Tech Solutions For Policing

IIT Bombay Professor Karthikeyan Lanka Gets NASI Award For Drought Research

ALSO CHECK | Independence Day 2026: How Schools Can Plan Activities For Students, Check Fresh Ideas Here

Top Sports News

"Everyone Was Scared Of Us": Boxers Narrate 'India Phobia' At CWG 2026 To PM Modi

Jeff Bezos And Lakshmi Mittal's Son-in-Law Amit Bhatia Nears Deal To Buy Liverpool Stake

Scotland, Netherlands Call Changes To ODI World Cup Structure Setback' For Associate Nations

Premier League Clocks More Than 9 Billion Minutess Of Watch-Time

1st ICC Women's Champions Trophy To Take Place In February 2027

11-Year-Old Indian-Origin Bodhana Sivanandan Becomes Youngest British Women's Chess Champion

Shelton Sweeps Fonseca To Reach Another Montreal Quarter-Final