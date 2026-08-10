School Assembly News Headlines (August 11): Top National, International, Sports News

Education news highlight exam protests, key research awards to Indian academics.
School Assembly News Headlines (August 11): On the national front: politics, protest and a surprising cultural gift to the UN sit beside breaking probes and a soggy start to monsoon August. Internationally, geopolitics and leadership shifts dominate. Education pages highlight exam protests, key research awards to Indian academics, and tense campus policing that's sparking student action. In sports, big wins, rising young talent and global tournaments show how play shapes opportunity and pride.
Top National News
- India Revives Decades-Old Tradition, Gifts 5 Peacocks To UN
- Rajya Sabha Passes Bill To Recognise Digital Bank Records As Evidence
- "Use Of Force Against Protesting Students In Jharkhand Wrong": Rahul Gandhi
- Turbulence Or Something Else? Probe Widens In Air India 300-Foot Plunge Case
- Delhi Crosses August Rainfall Average In First 8 Days
- "My Head Is Bleeding": Student Protester Injured In Police Lathicharge In Jharkhand
- Bengal BJP Chief Says His Name Was Misused For Extortion, Warns Of Action
- Assam Flood Death Count Rises To 100, Over 1.3 Lakh People Affected
- Cops Use Water Cannons To Disperse Jharkhand Protesters, They Start Dancing
Top International News
- Putin To Mobilise 5 Lakh Fighters Amid Fear Over His "Last Option": Report
- '20 Warships Near Iran': US' Hormuz Warning Amid Trump's "Semi-Negotiations"
- Trump Picks Former Lawyer Will Scharf As New White House Counsel
- Amid Questions Over Mojtaba Khamenei's Health, An Iran President-Supreme Leader Meet
- 'Put Differences Aside': Pakistan Asks Muslim Nations To Join 'Islamic NATO'
- Indian Envoy Meets Bangladesh PM Amid Row Over Sheikh Hasina Press Event
Top Education News
- Students Protest Outside Mizoram Public Service Commission In Aizawl, Demand Recruitment Reforms
- Jharkhand Protesters Lathi-Charged, Tear-Gassed, Ex-Exam Chief Arrested
- West Bengal Governor Asks Universities To Observe August 14 As Partition Horrors Remembrance Day
- UGC NET, CSIR NET Answer Keys This Week, Says Testing Agency
- NEET UG Paper Leak: Court Rejects Accused's Plea For Polygraph, Brain-Mapping Tests
- Indian Physicist Deepak Dhar Wins 2026 Dirac Medal For Work In Statistical Mechanics
- Delhi Police Honours 16 Students Who Built Tech Solutions For Policing
- IIT Bombay Professor Karthikeyan Lanka Gets NASI Award For Drought Research
ALSO CHECK | Independence Day 2026: How Schools Can Plan Activities For Students, Check Fresh Ideas Here
Top Sports News
- "Everyone Was Scared Of Us": Boxers Narrate 'India Phobia' At CWG 2026 To PM Modi
- Jeff Bezos And Lakshmi Mittal's Son-in-Law Amit Bhatia Nears Deal To Buy Liverpool Stake
- Scotland, Netherlands Call Changes To ODI World Cup Structure Setback' For Associate Nations
- Premier League Clocks More Than 9 Billion Minutess Of Watch-Time
- 1st ICC Women's Champions Trophy To Take Place In February 2027
- 11-Year-Old Indian-Origin Bodhana Sivanandan Becomes Youngest British Women's Chess Champion
- Shelton Sweeps Fonseca To Reach Another Montreal Quarter-Final
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