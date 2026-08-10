Independence Day 2026: How Schools Can Plan Activities For Students, Check Fresh Ideas Here

Independence Day 2026: With Independence Day 2026 approaching, schools across India are rethinking the annual routine of flag-hoisting and cultural programmes, aiming to make the day more educational, inclusive and relevant for students. According to a report by the Asian News International (ANI), around 24,000 guests are expected to attend the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort on August 15, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag and address the nation.

Meanwhile, teachers and schools across the country can plan various activities for the students to inculcate the values of freedom and citizenship. According to the Government of India, “Independence Day marks the spirit of freedom, sacrifice, and national pride. It is an opportunity to honour the contributions of our freedom fighters and reflect on India's journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.”

School administration and teachers can check some fresh ideas to plan the week accordingly.

Engaging, Thought-Provoking Competitions

Schools can make children participate in a series of engaging and thought-provoking competitions. Through essays, paintings, and quizzes, participants can reflect on India's freedom struggle.

A Look At Women In India's Freedom Struggle

Teachers can help students discover the contributions of women who played a pivotal role in India's struggle for independence, from Rani Lakshmibai and Sarojini Naidu to countless unsung ‘heroines' who inspired generations.

Read Preamble Of Indian Constitution

Class teachers can make their class read the preamble of the Indian constitution every morning. Reading the text together can help students inculcate the values of unity and integrity. This will also help the children understand the fundamental values of our constitution.

Classes On Constitution Of India, Fundamental Rights, Duties, Key Articles, Makers

School authorities can plan special classes and seminars for students on learning and understanding the Constitution of India, the Fundamental Rights of its citizens, the Fundamental Duties, and key articles. It is also important that the children read about the makers of the constitution.

Flag-Making Workshop Using Recycled Materials

School authorities can organise a flag making workshop using recycled materials. This will help the students to learn the concept of sustainability as well.

Community Service Projects

Schools can plan volunteer-driven efforts designed to address a local need, solve a neighborhood problem, or improve public spaces. Teachers can also encourage students to plant trees, write letters to soldiers or visit a local NGO.

Teachers and parents can think of several such activities to keep their children engaged and occupied throughout the week, inculcating the values of freedom, patriotism, sustainability, and more.

Students and teachers must also note that the Delhi Police has rolled out an elaborate multi-layered security plan for the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital. Teachers and parents must keep these security issues in mind.

Apart from the Red Fort, security has also been intensified across vital installations, government buildings, strategic locations, markets, transportation hubs, railway stations, Metro stations, bus terminals and other sensitive areas of the national capital.

